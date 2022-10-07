ANDERSON — Gladys Knight needs her Pips, so when vocalist Joyce Licorish channels the R&B legend, she often finds her backup singers in the audience.
“I like to engage the audience,” she said.
The former Anderson resident will be engaging the audience Sunday at the inaugural Red and Black Ball at LovEvents Banquet Hall, 1803 Broadway St. She will be performing R&B favorites with Anderson musicians James “Peanut” Warner-Reese on bass and Jameel Alexander on drums.
The venue is owned by Licorish’s sister and brother-in-law, Sabrina and Chris Love.
“Any time she has an open date, my sister likes to have me up to perform.”
For many years, Licorish used her talents on the big-city productions of the Indianapolis Opera and Indianapolis Cabaret Theatre. Now owner of Dream Empire Films, she also produced and directed touring plays, such as “The Color Purple.”
But more recently, Licorish has used her talents in more intimate settings, transforming what once was a career into more of a hobby as she raises her family in Duluth, Georgia, near Atlanta.
“I like the stage thing more so than the band thing, but it’s so time-consuming,” she admitted.
Betsy Pearson, who helped organize the event, said the idea of the Red and Black Ball is a play on the more traditional black or white parties where everyone wears the designated color. The color choice for this event is inspired by the phrase “painting the town red,” she said.
“When we put this together, we thought everyone was tired of the white parties and the black parties.”
Anderson also was ready for an elegant adult event, Pearson said.
“It’s bringing some live entertainment to the city of Anderson.”