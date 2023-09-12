ANDERSON — He's worked alongside cinema giants like George Lucas and Tim Burton, was the voice of Bob the Builder for several years and will be coming to the Paramount Theatre Friday evening.
Actor/Comedian Greg Proops and Whose Line Is It Anyway cast members Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles and Jeff B. Davis will be performing for audiences at the Paramount.
Proops said audience members should be ready for a night of unplanned laughter, music and audience participation.
Audiences are also welcome to bring suggestions for the performers to choose from.
The "unplanned" part is something Proops has loved since the beginning of his improv comedy career, which began after he was invited on stage during a show.
Proops had seen that particular show a week prior and by the end, said to himself, "I could do that."
That can-do attitude has taken Proops beyond the confines of the improv stage to the wide world of film and television.
In 1999, Proops portrayed the Harlequinn Demon, a Devil and the Saxophone Player in Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
The film's release was not the end of his time with the Nightmare crew. He and his fellow cast members have performed songs from the film in a variety of settings including the London OVO Arena in the United Kingdom.
Proops said the group will perform once again this October at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary.
He has also been in Star Wars films, TV shows and video games. His most notable performance was Fode, the pod race announcer, in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.
Historic theatres, like the Paramount, are also things Proops enjoys.
Proops couldn't remember if he and the Whose Line crew had performed in the Paramount but later remembered after taking a look at some pictures.
He noted the Midwest and Southeast have shown a real knack for keeping such theatres afloat.
"They are always great fun to play and I love how beautiful this (the Paramount) is."
Those wanting to see Proops can attend the Whose Line is It Anyway Friday evening at the Paramount.