The coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters and shuffled much-anticipated films to new dates. Here is a look at when films fans were expecting to see in theaters in 2020 are scheduled to debut in 2021 — dates subject to change, of course — in theaters and/or streaming:
“Coming 2 America,” March 5
“The King’s Man,” March 12
“Morbius,” March 19
“No Time to Die,” April 2
“A Quiet Place Part II,” April 23
“Black Widow,” May 7
“Free Guy,” May 21
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” May 21
“Spiral,” May 21
“F9,” May 28
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” June 11
“In the Heights,” June 18
“Top Gun: Maverick,” July 2
“Junble Cruise,” July 30
“Candyman,” Aug. 27
“Death on the Nile,” Sept. 17
“Dune,” Oct. 1
“Halloween Kills,” Oct. 15
“Eternals,” Nov. 5
“West Side Story,” Dec. 10
Here are films scheduled to come to theaters in January:
Jan. 8
“The Devil’s Light”
Jan. 15
“Some Kind of Heaven”
“The Marksman”
“Wrath of Man”
Jan. 22
“No Man’s Land”
“Our Friend”
Jan. 29
“Supernova”
“Finding You”
“The Little Things”
“Breaking News in Yuba County”
