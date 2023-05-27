ANDERSON — Ever since the Soap Box Derby started in 1934, the city of Anderson has sent champions to Akron.
Over the years the city of Anderson has seen six young people come back as national champions.
The Soap Box Derby in Anderson will take place on June 3 at Derby Downs.
Terry Taylor, the founder of the Indiana Recreation, Sports and Entertainment Corporation, brought the Soap Box Derby back to Anderson in 2018 after several years when no local event took place.
As a former engineer for General Motors and Delphi who grew up watching the derby in the 1960s but was unable to participate partly because of the color of his skin, helping kids from all walks of life find their passion is the only reason Taylor needed to bring back the event.
The local event was suspended for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but returned last year.
“Before COVID we had 45 cars,” Taylor said. “This year we will have 30 competitors in the Stock and Super Stock divisions. Both winners go to Akron.”
Taylor said he has worked with local churches and businesses to sponsor cars for the young competitors.
“We purchase the cars and through a grant from the city of Anderson bought 10 cars,” he said. “The competitors lease the cars for three years.”
The competition starts at 9 a.m. with the championship runs down the Derby Downs hill set for approximately 5 p.m.
There will be a car show and Dan’s Fish Fry at the site.
Taylor said the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. repaved the hill in 2019 and continues to support the event financially along with the Madison County Visitors Bureau.
“We have things for people to do throughout the day,” Taylor said, “including games for the kids.”
Anderson’s first national champion was Maurice Bale Jr. in 1935, the second year of the competition.
Since then, Terry and Barney Townsend won national titles in 1957 and 1959.
The city had two champions crowned in Akron in 2000 when Derek Etherington won the Super Stock title and Cody Butler captured the Masters title.
Cameron Vannatta won the stock title in 2002.