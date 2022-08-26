ANDERSON — Eight short films, all by women, will be screened at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday as part of Lunafest.
The traveling film festival celebrates, showcases and champions women in film.
This will be the event's first time at the Paramount in its eight-year history, said Sandra Leslie, chairwoman of Lunafest. It was relocated from Anderson Museum of Art to allow for more guests.
This year, the eight selected films will be screened in over 200 venues across the U.S. Leslie hopes each film inspires those in attendance to take up the causes of women.
She said it will be a great afternoon of celebrating women as well as women helping each other. Though geared toward women, everyone may attend.
The films cover the experiences of women in various capacities and are suited for ages 13 and older. The total runtime is around 80 minutes.
Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased Saturday at the Paramount, 1124 Meridian St. Doors will open at 1 p.m., with the screenings starting at 2 p.m.
Soroptimist International Anderson is hosting the event, with proceeds going toward Live Your Dream Awards and other charitable activities. Leslie said the awards help remove barriers preventing some women from going back to college.
Potential applicants can visit Soroptomist.org for more information.
Guests are asked to arrive early if they wish to enter the gift card pull and raffle. Winners will be announced at the end.
More information about Lunafest is at www.lunafest.org/.
Here are brief descriptions of this year's films.
‘How to Be Home’
According to the Lunafest website, it’s an animated poem by Tanya Davis about the isolation associated with the pandemic. The film is directed by Emmy Award Winner Andrea Dorfman.
‘Close Ties to Home Country’
Director Akanksha Cruczynski tells a story about an immigrant dog walker finding connection with the dogs she works with.
‘Generation Impact: The Coder’
A young girl creates an app letting kids exchange media with their incarcerated parents. According to FilmFreeway, the app was inspired by its creator, Jay Jay Patton’s experience. After her father was released from prison, the two founded Unlock Academy, a program with the goal of inspiring young people of color to pursue STEM fields. The film is directed by Samantha Knowles.
‘Proof of Loss’
Director Katherine Fisher tells a story of a father and daughter who have to sift through the wreckage of their home and their relationship.
‘When You Clean a Stranger’s Home’
Sharon Arteaga presents a glimpse into the experience of a teen and her mother as they clean houses for a living. The two discuss what they’ve learned about the people they work for.
‘Between the Lines: Liz at Large’
Noticing a lack of representation in magazine cartoons, Liz Montague decided to do something about it. The film tells the story of Montague becoming the first black artist for the New Yorker in its nearly 100-year history. This will be Abi Cole’s directorial debut.
‘Wearable Tracy’
The short documentary from Emily McAllister follows A woman makes and wears funky hats which open doors for unusual connections.
‘To the Future, with Love’
This animated film from Emmy Award winner Shaleece Haas and Hunter “Pixel” Jimenez team up to tell the story of a nonbinary trans teen’s struggles.