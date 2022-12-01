INDIANAPOLIS — Even a mild-mannered banker can be pushed too far.
Of course, we know that happens in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Oscar-winning 1946 movie starring Jimmy Stewart as the lovable George Bailey. Over the years, it has been adapted into a musical, a live radio show and, now at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, a two-hour non-musical play.
Speaking of the dinner theatre, the show is nearly sold out, according to a spokeswoman. Limited seats are available through the run which ends Dec. 23.
Everybody encounters a breaking point sometime in life. Few have been portrayed with such humanity.
As you likely know, mild-mannered Bailey has his life’s dreams interrupted by the realities of World War I, his father’s stroke and the Great Depression. He breaks down when an uncle misplaces bank money on Christmas Eve.
Bailey wonders whether he ever should have been born. Thankfully, his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody, shows him even harsher realities if good ol’ George hadn’t helped folks in Bedford Falls.
Throughout the story moves quickly between scenes and nearly 20 characters but focuses on human and angel.
Logan Moore is an ardent performer believably responding superbly in switching from a gentle dad into a traumatized banker.
As the first act builds his character, the second act shows Moore’s transformative abilities come easily.
As Clarence, Don Farrell gets deserved chuckles but mainly has to show he is capable of making a fantasy come true. If Clarence succeeds in saving Bailey, then angel wings await him.
The message here, at least one of them, is how many people are touched by one life so it is affirming when that one life is unselfish and kind. “It’s a Wonderful Life” also reminds us that holiday generosity should be year-round.