The weekend weather will have a high on Friday about 64. On Saturday night the low will fall below freezing to around 29 degrees, so you better cover any plants you have outside. Easter Sunday will be in the 50s with no sign of rain in the forecast.
EASTER BUNNY TO VISIT THIS WEEKEND
Easter is Sunday, and the bunny will be hopping around town over the weekend — lots of egg hunts in the area.
Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, will host its annual “EGG’D.” There will be food, face painting, a bounce house, and an Easter egg hunt. Rain or shine. Egg hunt schedule will be children with special needs/allergies, 10:30 a.m.; age 2 and under, 11 a.m.; age 3-5, 11:30 a.m.; kindergarten through second grade, noon; and third through fifth grade, 12:30 p.m.
SPRING FLING AT ANDERSON SPEEDWAY
Grab some warm clothes as Saturday night will be chilly when the sun goes down.
Head to Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson, for a night of fast cars and awesome racing. The CRA Late Model Sportsman, Vores Welding and Steel CRA Street Stock and Vores Compact Touring Series. Racing begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults; $5 for children 6-12; and children under 5, admitted free.
DANCE MARATHON SUPPORTs NONPROFITS
The Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County will host a night-long event that brings the county’s youth together for one cause — to fund grants to a number of community organizations.
This year’s neon-themed dance marathon will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson. Teens will be able to participate in dancing, music, refreshments, and other activities and games.
Tickets are $12 if purchased in advance and $15 at the door the day of the event.