The weather looks perfect for outside hobbies or entertainment as Friday and Saturday the high will be 78 degrees. A low of 55 on Friday would make for a great bonfire night. Sunday temperatures should remain in the high 70s, but there’s a 70% of rain with thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late.
LRB to perform at paramount tonight
The Paramount Theatre is going back to the 70s as the Little River Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The rock band was originally formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1975. They achieved six consecutive U.S. top 10 singles with “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Cool Change,” “The Night Owls” and “Take It Easy on Me.” Their lone No. 1 was released in 1977, “Help Is On Its Way.”
Tickets are still available for the show and may be purchased at Ticketmaster or the Paramount’s box office.
Benefit ride now in its 17th year
The 17th annual Jessica & Lynsey Memorial Ride is set for Saturday, leaving from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, at 11 a.m. The ride will end about 6 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson, where dinner will be available.
Proceeds benefit scholarships in memory of Jessica Lyons and Lynsey Schildmeier. The ride has raised more than $210,000 for local charities and scholarships in its 16 years.
Grand Prix racing in Alexandria
The Alexandria Grand Prix takes place this weekend in downtown Alexandria. Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday the track will be built. Racing gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday for practice. Heat races start at 2:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the feature races begin at 1 p.m. followed by the closing ceremonies. More information is available at facebook.com/alexandriagrandprix/
Bulldog Hanover, more in Dan Patch
Bulldog Hanover will lead a star-studded field Friday evening for The Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. The 29th installment of the track’s premier event will highlight a 15-race program set to begin at 6:15 p.m.
Boasting an increased purse of $315,000, the Dan Patch Stakes will serve as Indiana’s richest harness race. Bulldog Hanover is the world’s fastest standardbred and a 3-5 favorite.