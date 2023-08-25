Friday’s temps will still be hot with a high of 89 degrees. Come Saturday things cool down and it will be a beautiful day only forecasted to hit 81 degrees and an overnight low of 57 degrees. Sunday it appears the high will be around 77. Clouds will hang around in the morning with mainly sunny skies for the afternoon.
Gaslight Festival returns Saturday
After a several-year hiatus, the Gaslight Festival returns to Historic West Eighth Street on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Events will include tours of historic homes on West Eighth Street, a classic car show and Afternoon Tea at the Lambert House. There will be a Kids Zone with inflatables, games, an arts and crafts area, and much more.
Live entertainment will be provided by several local musicians and bands. The Rock Bottom Boys of Madison County (pictured) take the stage at noon.
Colts Friday Night Lights headed to AHS
Anderson High School will be the first stop of the Indianapolis Colts Friday Night Lights Football Tour beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
AHS will take on the Pendleton Heights High School Arabians.
There will be Colts inflatables, a rally towel giveaway, games, chances to win Colts prizes and appearances by the Colts cheerleaders.
All is free with paid admission to the football game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The school is at 4610 Madison Ave., Anderson.
‘Comedy of Errors’ at Callaway Park
Duck Creek Players will perform its annual Shakespeare in the Park with “Comedy of Errors” at Callaway Park in Elwood. Shows will be performed Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
The show is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. You may bring in cold drinks (no alcoholic beverages allowed in the park), bug spray, etc.
All-day scavenger hunt at Mounds Park
On Sunday, Aug. 27, Mounds State Park will host an all-day Mission Possible: The Big Scavenger Hunt. Go to the Nature Center any time during the day on Sunday to pick up a copy of the Big Scavenger Hunt information and head to the trails.
If you complete the hung and return it to the Nature Center by 3:30 p.m. you will win a prize. Learn about archaeology, history, the natural world and more.