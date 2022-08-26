Friday starts the weekend with a nice temperature of 82. Saturday will be sunshine and a mix of clouds. High of 84. Sunday reminds us that summer is not over yet as temperatures hover near the 90-degree mark. No rain is predicted.
Rescheduled Dane Clark show
The rained out Summer Concert Series show featuring Dane Clark will now take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening full of music.
Clark, an Indiana native, spent 26 years as drummer for fellow Hoosier John Mellencamp.
The concert’s free. There will be a food truck, and several downtown restaurants and bars will be serving food and/or drinks.
Short films festival set at the Paramount
Soroptimist International of Anderson will present its eighth LUNAFEST on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Eight short films, by and about women, take on themes of race identity, loneliness, artistic bravery, the immigrants’ journey, entrepreneurial innovations, family ties and the kindness of strangers.
The films are rated for ages 13 and older.
General admission tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Paramount’s box office, 1124 Meridian Plaza, or from Soroptimist members. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the films will start at 2 p.m.
Get out those dancing shoes
Saturday night from 7 to 11 p.m. there will be a parking lot line dancing party at Build Your Own Burrito, 11th and Meridian streets. The event is admission free and is for all ages.
‘Shrek’ showing twice this weekend
“Shrek” will be shown at the Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
The hit animated film came out in 2001 and stars Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz.
The event is being sponsored by the Frankton Heritage Days Festival. There is no charge. First come, first serve. Concessions are not included and seating is limited. No other show time/titles are included in this promotion.