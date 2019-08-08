It promises to be another beautiful weekend in the Madison County area, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s. Get out and enjoy the sunshine and cool evenings at these local events:
FRIDAY FUN
Have a taste for hamburgers and hot dogs? Then stop by Meridian Health Services' annual Backyard BBQ at 1547 Ohio Ave., Anderson. The 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday event will include health screenings, local vendors, a bounce house and door prizes.
After filling your belly, head a few blocks northwest for the Seth Cook concert at Dickmann Town Center. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
And if you like to play the ponies, visit Hoosier Park Racing & Casino for the biggest harness event of the year, the Dan Patch Stakes, part of a 14-race program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
SATURDAY HITS
Beginning Friday and lasting all through the weekend, Soul Fest will offer fun at Warren Miller Park, 705 W. 29th St., Anderson. The event will include a health fair, softball tournament, carnival rides, live band and food vendors. At noon Saturday, a parade will start from the Wigwam complex and proceed to the park.
Saturday night, check out street stock car races, beginning at 7:45 p.m. at Anderson Speedway.
SUNDAY CELEBRATIONS
Doors open at 2 p.m. for the Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom's 90th anniversary celebration in downtown Anderson. Free tours and music by George Smith will begin at 2 p.m., and an organ concert by Dave Calendine featuring the Grand Page Organ will start at 3 p.m.
For folks in the Pendleton area, the Pendleton Community Library will host "Feeling Better Together — Emotional Healing After the Tornado," from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on local events today, look for "Go Mad" on Page A8.
