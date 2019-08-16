Friday and Saturday will be pleasant days in the lower 80s with a 20% chance of precipitation. Sunday, the 90s return and will stay around through the beginning of the week.
FUNDRAISER FOR LOCAL FIREFIGHTER
Community event fundraiser for Brent Holland and his family. Holland is a 21-year veteran of Anderson Fire Department who was diagnosed on June 10 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greek's Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson. The Kyxx Band will perform at 4 p.m. on the patio and other activities available will be a dunk tank, silent auction, corn hole tournament and a 50/50 drawing.
TAKING A WALK THROUGH HISTORY
"The Diary of Anne Frank" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson. It will also be performed next weekend Aug. 23-25. Anne Frank emerges from history an intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life. The epic captures the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic. Tickets are available for $15.
The Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson, will host "1964 The Tribute," at 7:30 p.m. Friday. For more than 30 years, this Beatles tribute band has been thrilling audiences all over the world. It will take you on a journey through a moment in music history that will live forever. Tickets on sale at the Paramount box office for $20, $27 and $45.
FISH, TENDERLOIN OR STEAK?
Don't want to cook this weekend? Many opportunities to let someone else take over those duties. The Madison County 40&8 will host its monthly fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday while the Shrine Club has a hand-breaded tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The Middletown Legion Post 216 will grill up some T-bones as well as broasted fish dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. A fan of Dan's? Central Community Chapel will host the popular Dan's Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
GET YOUR CAT AND DOG LEGGINGS
A Whimsies Leggings fundraiser will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Redbud Park Clubhouse, 1800 W. 38th St., Anderson. The fundraiser is to support the Animal Protection League. Consultant Judith Gill will donate 50% of all leggings sales to APL. There will be refreshments and a raffle and lots of cute cat and dog designs.
TAKE THOSE DANCING SHOES OUT OF THE CLOSET
From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, the Alexandria Community Band will be on stage at Good’s Candy, 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music. Want out of the heat? The American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, continues its senior dance every Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson. Admission is $5 and the venue is smoke-free.
