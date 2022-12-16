The weekend’s weather highs are only a difference of five degrees over the three days. Friday will have the highest temperature, hitting the 34 mark. Saturday and Sunday drop below freezing at 29 and 30, respectively. Bundle up for outdoor activities.
Annual production of ‘The Nutcracker’
The holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker,” will be performed by Anderson Young Ballet Theatre, whose members will adorn the Paramount Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are still available at the box office, 1214 Meridian Plaza, Anderson.
Laying of wreaths in memory of vets
The annual Wreaths Across America Wreaths Laying Ceremony in memory of veterans will be at noon Saturday at the Gardens at Willowcrest Park, 200 W. 53rd St. (on the Loose Funeral Home property).
This international event honors fallen veterans and their loved ones by placing Christmas wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,400 other locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
‘A Tuna Christmas’ opens can of laughs
Looking for Tuna, Texas, on a map would be an exercise in futility — the fictional town is the setting of “A Tuna Christmas,” a production slated to be performed by The Alley Theatre Co. on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18.
Show times are 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., Anderson. Cost is $10 per ticket.
‘Game of Thrones’ and trivia night
On Friday night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., 5’s Tap House will host a “Game of Thrones” trivia event. The show is an adaptation of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” a series of fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin.
The show concluded May 19, 2019, with 73 episodes broadcast over eight seasons. The Tap House is at 1314 Broadway St., Anderson.