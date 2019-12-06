FIRST FRIDAY AND WINTERFEST ACTIVITIES GALORE
The First Friday and Winterfest events will be in full force in downtown Anderson Friday with the annual Soroptimists’ Celebrity Holiday Cookie Walk, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in the lobby of the Union Building. Tours of the Historic Gruenewald House will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; with an open house during Winterfest from 5 to 8 p.m. The Winter Princess will greet children at the Anderson Museum of Art, and the Trinity Episcopal Church will host free Christmas activities from 5 to 8 p.m. The Season of Giving Gift Fair sponsored by the Leadership Academy of Madison County will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the lobby of the Union Building. A complete list can be found at www.theheraldbulletin.com.
HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES AT PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Festival of Trees will be open noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Christmas comedy, National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation" will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday. Doo Wop Yule Pop will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Sunday, the theater will show a double-feature of holiday movies, "White Christmas" from 2 to 5 p.m. and "Polar Express" from 6 to 9 p.m.
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION AND PARADE
The City of Anderson Christmas Celebration kicks off downtown on Saturday at Dickmann Town Center with Santa arriving at 3 p.m.; the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. from Eighth and Meridian streets; 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony; and the movie gets underway at 7 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. There will be reindeer, polar bear slide, zip line, snowball fight and ice skating.
ANNUAL CANDLES AND CAROLS EVENT
Candles and Carols, an evening celebrating the coming of Christmas and the holiday season, showcasing dance and music from many areas of Anderson University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reardon Auditorium.
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISERS HELP THOSE IN NEED
Head to Texas Roadhouse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and get lunch and help The Christian Center, too. The United Housing fundraiser, "Santa Shoppe!", will be held Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Vermillion Place, 449 Main St. Vendors, concessions, a bake sale, door prizes, raffles, and a free gift wrapping station. "Rudy" the Rudolph will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs Claus will arrive at noon. Elsa "Frozen" will be in attendance from noon to 1 p.m. The annual Ride to Rock Christmas starts at 1 p.m. Saturday with kickstands up, and leaving from Bourbon Street Bar & Grill; bands to play from 4 p.m.-midnight.
CHOIRS PRESENT 'READINGS AND CAROLS'
“Readings and Carols” will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday by the Anderson Area Children’s Choir and Youth Chorale at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St. There is no admission charge.
