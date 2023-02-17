Friday’s high holds at 32 degrees, dipping into the low 20s at night. Saturday will get to 47 with higher wind gusts possible. Sunday will be the weekend’s warmest day, heading to 53. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine in the afternoon.
Weekend’s offering theater choices
Show times for “Rope” at the Alley Theater at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., Anderson, will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday.
“Godspell” will be performed at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St., Anderson University, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
In Alexandria, “Seussical Jr.” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Larry Van Ness portrait event
The first Larry Van Ness memorial portrait event will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at Star Photo, 902 Main St., Anderson. Star Photo is hosting this event to honor Larry, his legacy and his birthday, which is in February.
The business is hosting this event, which will become annual. Money raised will be donated in his name.
This family event will collect donation of can tabs and cash.
Information: 765-644-2801.
Mountain oysters at Middletown LegionThe Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will have mountain oysters beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Feb. 18.
The public is invited.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Buckskin Bikes sets opening at new site
The grand opening of Buckskin Bikes at its new location will start with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting Saturday, Feb. 18. The new shop’s at 915 S. Madison Ave., Anderson.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shop will be open. There will be a group bike ride, weather-permitting, starting at 4 p.m.
An open house party will start at 6 p.m. with Taco Truck on-site from 6 to 8 p.m.
— The Herald Bulletin