FIRST FRIDAYs in Anderson, Pendleton
Art Alliance’s First Friday Art Walk will be going on from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Anderson Museum of Art, A Town Center, Union Building lobby, and other venues.
Also in downtown Pendleton, at Gallery 119, the Pendleton Artists Society’s Winter Art Show opening reception runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. It is located at 119 W. State St.
COME WALK FOR THE CHRISTIAN CENTER
The annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser will take place Saturday on the campus of Anderson University. The fundraiser for the Christian Center has participants collecting pledges to support the homeless and marginalized in Anderson and east central Indiana.
Registration gets underway at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a short time of inspiration and celebration before the walk to the Christian Center. There will be refreshments, a recognition of walkers and trophies will be presented. Information: 765-649-4264.
MONSTER JAM AT LUCAS OIL
Show gets underway Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis. Trucks weighing 12,000 pounds and world-class athletes who drive them tear up the dirt with gravity-defying feats.
The series champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. Children ages 2 and older require a ticket. Costumes are not permitted for guests 14 years and older.
KNOW A VETERAN WHO NEEDS HELP?
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Friday of each month Operation Veterans’ Services takes place at the Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
Free services include DD214 filing; health care navigation services; job training and employment assistance; emergency food assistance, and more. Lunch will be provided.
DUST OFF THOSE DANCIN’ SHOES
Simmons Friday Night Dance is held every Friday at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road. Hours are 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $6 per person.
On Saturday, the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, hosts a Seniors Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Polish up the saddle oxfords and fluff the poodle skirt, United Faith Housing is having a 1950s sock hop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Vermillion Place, 449 Main St., Anderson.
