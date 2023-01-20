Friday will be overcast with a high of 33 degrees. A few flurries or snow showers are possible. Saturday’s high is expected to be 37 degrees with a few snow showers probable later at night. Sunday morning the snow showers will stick around, but with less than an inch of accumulation. Expect a high of 38 degrees.
Golden Age Euchre playing twice a week
The Golden Age Euchre Club (for those 55 and over) is again playing euchre twice a week at the UAW Hall at 29th Street and Madison Avenue. Games get underway at 11 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays. Those coming to play will need to have an updated COVID vaccine card with them.
Dean Z taking stage Friday at Paramount
Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre.
If you love the king of rock ’n’ roll, this concert is for you. Dean Z has performed around the world for nearly two decades and even received the honor of being named World’s Greatest Elvis Tribute by Elvis Presley Enterprises. Come enjoy an evening of music from all eras of Elvis’ legendary career.
Most seats are $25 or $35. Limited premium seating is $55.
Cook and Belle set to rock Horseshoe
Area favorites Cook and Belle will be in concert from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21, at The Center Bar Stage in the Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino.
There is no charge but you must be 21 to attend. The casino is located at 4300 N. Michigan Road, Shelbyville.
The husband-and-wife duo, Bret Cook and Michelle Belle, play in the central Indiana area a lot during the summer, including the Summer Concert Series at Dickmann Town Center, Madison County 4-H Fair, Delaware County 4-H Fair, and many other local venues.
‘Spoon River’ latest Alley production
“Spoon River Anthology” will be presented this weekend at The Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St. Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21, show times are 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
Director of the local production is Karen Sipes. Cost is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at https://thealley theatrecompany.ticketspice. com/alley-theatre-spoon-riveranthology.