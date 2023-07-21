The weekend looks as though it’s going to shape up nicely for outdoor activities.
Friday’s high will be 79 degrees and partly cloudy.
On Saturday, clouds will be present from time to time. High will be 82 and no rain forecasted.
On Sunday there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High will be 81 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.
Bicentennial Birthday Bonanza
On Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., the “signature event” in the Madison County 200 Bicentennial will take place with a country-wide community “birthday bash” at the Dickmann Town Center in downtown Anderson.
The event will feature entertainment, free food and other refreshments, fun activities for kids and families, and displays about the county’s history.
The Woomblies are next summer concertThe Woomblies will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Dickmann Town Center in the next show in the Summer Concert Series. The show is free.
The Woomblies choose cover tunes not covered by other local groups, drawing a fan base tired of the same old music.
‘Cinderella’ shows next two weekends
Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson, will host the adaptation of the timeless fairy tale “Cinderella” on July 20-22 and July 28-30. Show times are 7:30 p.m. for all shows except the July 30 matinee at 3:30 p.m.
For tickets, call 765-644-5111 or visit mainstagetheatre.org/shows.
Last two days of local 4-H Fair
The Madison County 4-H Fair is winding down with Friday and Saturday being the last two days.
Concession stands open at noon and amusement rides at 5 p.m. both days. The Horse and Pony Show starts Friday morning at 9 a.m. and continues at the same time Saturday.
Crush, a Bon Jovi tribute, band will entertain on the stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. She Loves Horses, a Tom Petty tribute band, closes out the fair with the final concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.