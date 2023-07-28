Friday kicks off the last weekend of July with summer heat. Friday’s high will be 96 degrees, almost reaching three digits.
Saturday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high 87 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.
Sunday drops the high temperature a bit to 83; it’ll be sunny, despite a few afternoon showers, and cooler.
Black Expo Summer Celebration
Weekend activities for the Anderson Black Expo Summer Celebration get underway at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave., Anderson. Saturday hours will be from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be a parade, entertainment, sports, and Praise In The Park.
‘Cinderella’ at Mainstage
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 27-28, and a Sunday afternoon matinee at 3:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson. Tickets are available at the theater’s box office.
The next play will be in September with the performance of “Lend Me a Tenor.”
Bluegrass Bash at Beulah Park
The annual Bluegrass Bash by the WhiteRiver Folk & Bluegrass Club will take place this year at Beulah Park (4-H Fairgrounds) in Alexandria on Saturday, July 29. Hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs. There is no admission charge.
Groups will include Medicinal Bluegrass, Mountain Laurel, The Boozehounds, Cumberland Gap, and Borrowed Tyme Band.
TANL to host school clothing giveaway
Tons of clothing for infants to adults will be given away by TANL (Turn Away No Longer) at its Back to School Clothing Giveaway on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Anderson New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., Anderson. There will be books, toys and other items available at no charge.