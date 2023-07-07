Friday will be an awesome day for the Cook & Belle concert in the park. Winds will be light and variable. High of only 83 degrees. Saturday looks as though you might need the umbrella. Only a high of 76 and a 70% chance of rain. Sunday will also see a stray shower or thunderstorm. High of 79 degrees.
Cook and Belle to play Friday
The next concert in the Summer Concert Series takes place Friday at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets, and brings crowd favorite Cook and Belle back to Anderson. Opening the show will be their buddy Greg Rhodes, of Yorktown, at 7:30 p.m. The duo have a powerful mix of country, soul, ’60s and ’70s hits, and gospel.
They have opened for Charlie Daniels, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Montgomery Gentry, Trace Adkins and the Steve Miller Band to name a few. The Big Easy food truck will open at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.
Lapel Village Fair opens Friday
The Lapel Village Fair gets underway on Friday with town-wide rummage sales, food and craft booths, entertainment under the tent both days, fish fry, street dance, walk/run, car show, parade, free movie in the park and much more. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Frog leg dinners served at legions
The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield, will be serving up frog legs on Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, will have frog leg dinners (as well as broasted fish) from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday or until they run out. Chesterfield Legion has them every Friday.
TANL Summer Daze set for Saturday
Turn Away No Longer’s annual Summer Dayz Festival and Car Show runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at New Horizon Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
There will also be a car show — vintage cars, new school cars, trucks, Jeeps and motorcycles as well.