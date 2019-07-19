With dangerous highs Friday and Saturday, almost topping the 100-degree mark, it will be a good weekend to find things things to do where you're inside with the air conditioning or spend some time in the water to try to help keep you cool. Sunday there's a 50 percent chance of rain and about 10 degrees cooler with a high of 88.
HEAD TO THE THEATER
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" will finish its run this weekend at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee. The popular show made its debut in March 1968. The story is based on the "coat of many colors" story of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis. The Paramount, 1124 Meridian Plaza, will be showing "The Goonies" on the big screen from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
APD BLOCK PARTIES CONTINUE
On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., an Anderson Police Department block party will be held at East Side Church of God, 2500 E. Fifth St. Sunday's block party will be at Anderson First Nazarene Church, 23rd and Jackson streets, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs and drinks, a disc jockey, APD’s K-9 unit, a free bounce house and snow cones. Anderson Fire Department and Anderson Police Department vehicles will be on display.
4-H FAIR KICKS OFF WITH PARADE
The annual 4-H Fair parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Queen Contest sponsored by the Alexandria Kiwanis will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Five local girls are vying for the crown — Madison White, Madisen Marie Zent, Madison Delaney Harmon, Anahleisa Forrester and Hanna Honarmandian.
KAR SHOW IN MEMORY OF NEAL SHULL
The Kiwanis Kar Show runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive. The show is held annually in memory of Pendleton resident and local Kiwanis member Neal Shull who died in 2012. There will be a DJ as well as Good's Ice Cream truck and the ever-popular Famous K-burgers.
Commented
