Look for something to do inside, if possible, as Saturday and Sunday both are looking to top out around the 90-degree mark. Head to the pool or the local towns that have splash pads. For the outdoor events Friday looks good as only a 10% chance of precipitation and the night's low of 61, which will be perfect weather for the Soul Street concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Dickmann Town Center in downtown Anderson.
HEAD TO THE THEATER
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" will be performed at Anderson's Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as July 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday, July 21, matinee at 3:30 p.m.
In Alexandria, the Commons Theatre's production of "Shrek Jr." will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Harmony Players, which includes several Anderson University alumni, will be performing the light opera "H.M.S. Pinafore" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in AU's Byrum Hall. Proceeds will benefit AU’s School of Music,Theatre and Dance.
LAPEL VILLAGE FAIR
The annual Lapel Village Fair gets underway Friday at 8 a.m. with rummage sales all around town and continuing on Saturday. Booths on Main Street will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and open at 8 a.m. Saturday. A carnival for children ages 4-12 will be set up from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday. A Dan's Fish Fry will be served 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ford Street Church, 925 Ford St.; and from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday there will be a Street Dance on Main Street. Car show registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the show from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Daybreak Church, 1219 Main St., followed by the parade at 3:30 p.m. and a free concert by Lapel's Doug Anderson at 9 p.m.
CONCERTS GALORE
Soul Street is the third band to take the stage in Anderson's summer concert lineup at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dickmann Town Center.
Across the street at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Killer Queen, a Queen tribute band, also begins at 7:30 p.m.
3 Doors Down with special guest will start at 8:30 p.m. following live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
COME HUNGRY, GO AWAY STUFFED
The weekly Friday hot dog lunch continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, outside its 10th Street entrance.
The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will serve an all-you-can-eat fish dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Up early on Saturday, head to the Harter House, 600 Main St., for an all-you-can-eat breakfast and bake sale from 7 to 11 a.m.
Daleville's Police Department will host a Dan's Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Daleville High School with proceeds going to the department's Operation Christmas.
BOOKS, SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND TEACHER APPRECIATION
The Friends of the Library will host its monthly book sale from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
The annual 8 Rocking Hater Bash Ride (4 School Supplies), hosted by Second Chance to Get it Right, will have registration, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturday; kickstands up at noon at Double T Leather, 3320 Columbus Ave. Ride ends at Veterans of Madison County, 3601 E. 10th St., Anderson.
The first 300 teachers at Walmart from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday will receive a goodie bag with treats from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more. Bring your teacher ID or email address.
