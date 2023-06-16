With the official start of summer kicking off next week, we’ll finish the weekend with a high close to 90 on Sunday. Friday’s and Saturday’s highs are 77 and 83 degrees, respectively, with no rain in the three-day forecast.
A great evening for the second concert of the Summer Concert Series by Groove Smash at Dickmann Town Center.
‘Free Frankfurter Friday’ is ongoing
Central Christian Church of Anderson will host “Free Frankfurter Friday” now through Labor Day. Serving hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until the run out) at the church at 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
Farmers Markets popping up all over
Farmers and Artists Market run each Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, Alexandria. Each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon the Anderson Farmers Market is at 1102 Central Ave., Anderson.
The Pendleton Farmers Market is at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton, each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Groove Smash to entertain
The second concert of the Summer Concert Series will take place with Groove Smash taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Pork Paradise will set up its food truck at 6 p.m.
The next free concert in the series will be Friday, June 30, with Living Proof taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
car shows this weekend
Central Indiana Old Car Club will host a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Frazier’s Dairy Maid, 3311 Main St., Anderson.
Headed to Muncie, Bill Gaddis will host its second annual car show from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership at 1717 N. Wheeling Ave., Muncie.
Also in Muncie there will be a Car Show (bikes, trucks and jeeps, too) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Merchants Bank.
Duke Tumatoe to play New Castle Pavilion
Duke Tumatoe will be entertaining at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Arts Park Pavilion, 215 S. 15th St., New Castle. Opening acts for Tumatoe will be Aaron Dicken and Jordan Chew.
Duke Tumatoe was one of early members of the rock band REO Speedwagon.
Tumatoe played from 1967-1969 with them. The band decided to take a more straightfoward approach to rock and roll, and Tumatoe, who wanted to play blues music, left the group to pursue his own musical career.