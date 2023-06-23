The first full weekend of summer will bring a 60% chance of rain on Friday with a high of 79 degrees. Summer temperatures hit Saturday and Sunday topping out at 87 and 88, respectively; lows both nights will be 65. There is a 50% chance of rain for Sunday and some potential for severe thunderstorms.
Anderson on Tap slated for Saturday
The city of Anderson, in partnership with Indiana On Tap & OnTap Tickets, will present the eighth annual Anderson On Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
The event, presented by Keg-N-Bottle, will feature unlimited pours from 40 Indiana craft breweries, distilleries and wineries, live music from Common Ground and local band Fierce, food, local art, games, and more.
ASO to present ‘Symphony on Green’
The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will present Symphony on the Green Summer Groovin’, greatest hits of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson.
Joining ASO will be guest singers Leah Crane and Michael Thomas and Music Director and Conductor Richard Sowers.
Rain venue is Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., Anderson. Tickets are $25 and available at www.andersonsymphony.org.
CRA Street Stock 150 at Anderson SpeedwayThe CRA Street Stock 150 will run Saturday night at Anderson Speedway, 1113 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson. Racing gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults, kids 6-12, $5; and kids under five, are admitted free. Front gates open at 4:30 p.m.
‘Labyrinth’ to be shown Saturday
June Outdoor Movie Night will feature the 1986 film “Labyrinth” at 9 p.m. Saturday at 12th and Meridian streets, behind JAM Printing. Bring chairs and snacks.
David Bowie starred in this musical fantasy film directed by Jim Henson. By the end of its U.S. run, the film had grossed $12,729,917, only about half of its $25 million budget.