Friday looks like the best day of the weekend as plenty of sunshine and a high of 85. Saturday shows scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon with a high of 81. Sunday’s high is 79 with another chance of rain after thunderstorms. Keep those umbrellas and ponchos handy.
ANNUAL MAYOR’S CUP GRAND PRIX
The 27th running of the Anderson Sertoma Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix, the city’s only go-kart races will take place Saturday and Sunday. Races are free to spectators and will take place at Ninth and Tenth streets at Central Avenue in downtown Anderson.
Event is family friendly and a great way to join in one of the many Little 500 Festival activities.
MASTER GARDENERS TO HOST PLANT SALE
The Madison County Master Gardeners will host a plant and rummage sale on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4-H Building at Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria. There will be plants, pots, garden and household items. Plants tend to sell out very early.
The Delaware County Master Gardeners will also be hosting their sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
MOUNDS TO HOST ECLIPSE, STAR PARTY
Join members of the Muncie Astronomy Society at the Woodland Shelter for an evening of viewing the stars and get a great view of the lunar eclipse.
Scopes will be set up for the public until midnight. A brief program will take place at 9 p.m. to talk more about astronomy and the eclipse. Bring a chair or a blanket.
FIRST CHARITY CAR SHOW OF THE SEASON
Cammack Station, 9200 W. Jackson St., Muncie, will host its first charity car show of the season on Sunday, May 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go to the Disabled American Veterans. Registration fee is $10.
There will be 50/50 drawings, dash plaques and door prizes. All proceeds from all cruise-ins from the 50/50 drawings will go to Toys for Tots in Delaware County.