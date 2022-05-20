Looking like summer is headed our way for the next couple of days. Friday and Saturday’s high is 88. Saturday’s chance of precipitation is 70%, so be prepared. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Sunday, spring returns, with a high of 64 after some scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of rain, 60%.
HOT ROD AND CLASSIC CAR SHOW
The Little 500 Festival Hot Rod and Classic Car Show will be on Saturday, May 21, in downtown Anderson on Meridian Street. Enter from the north of Meridian. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.
The proceeds benefit the Museum of Madison County History operated by the Madison County Historical Society.
LAPEL SHOW CHOIR ENCORE PERFORMANCE
Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at Lapel Show Choir will present its final show of the year, a celebration of “back to normal.” Explanations of some of the songs performed will give the audience insight into their meaning.
Songs include “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin” from the “Teen Beach Movie” and “Belmont Avenue” from the Broadway musical “A Bronx Tale.” Former Show Choir members will also entertain. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
ACTIVITIES SATURDAY AT RANGELINE CENTER
The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson, will host several activities this Saturday, May 21.
From 1 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a cornhole tournament.
A fundraiser cookout will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with hot dogs, hamburgers, two sides, dessert and a drink for $10 (cash only).
A free movie night, rain or shine, will take place at dusk with the showing of “Swiss Family Robinson.” Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
2nd annual HOBBS memorial FUNDRAISER
The second annual Steve Hobbs pulled pork memorial dinner will take place on Saturday, May 21, following the parade. The event is sponsored by the Frankton Town & Country Baseball. Sandwiches and a side, $7; and nachos, $6.
Steve passed away in December 2020 from a brief illness brought on by COVID complications. He was famous for his pulled pork and doughnut Tuesday.