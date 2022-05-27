The holiday weekend gets off to a cool start with Friday’s high of 68 and morning rain showers becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. Saturday’s high is 74 but dry, with lots of sunshine. Sunday makes its way into the 80s, with a high of 83. Memorial Day kicks off the first summer holiday of the year and is forecast to hit a high of 88.
74th running of the Little 500
Race day fans will see all 33 nonwing sprint cars on the track at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a brief warmup before they are gridded on the front stretch. Autograph session takes place at 5:30 p.m., and driver introductions are set for 7:15 p.m. The green flag drops at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by calling 765-642-0206, ext. 121, or at the main Speedway ticket office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Remembering fallen veterans
Boy Scout Troop 301 will host a service at noon Monday (Memorial Day) in the veterans section of East Maplewood Cemetery. As a mark of respect for those who died in military service, the American flag and flags of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marine and Navy will be displayed.
‘Dear Brutus’ at Mainstage Theatre
Theater patrons have several opportunities this weekend to catch “Dear Brutus” at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus a 3:30 p.m. Sunday matinee. The play has an odd assortment of guests who are warned against going into the woods because it’s Midsummer’s Eve (while there are no woods in the area, legend says that they sometimes appear). The cast includes a philanderer, his young wife and the current object of his affections; an artist who has lost faith in himself and his wife, who despises him; an indolent lady; and a delightful old couple who venture into the forest.
Bikers Breakfast at Main Street church
Before you head out for some wind therapy, head to Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., Anderson, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday for its Bikers Breakfast. Come fill up on biscuits and gravy, hash browns, sausage, eggs cooked to order and plenty of coffee. Free. Donations will go to Operation Love, a local ministry that helps those in need.