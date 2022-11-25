The holiday weekend will begin with Friday and Saturday hovering right around the 50-degree mark. Sunday, the high drops to 46 with an occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Chance of rain will be 70%. Rainfall could be around a quarter of an inch.
Flynnville Train plans free show
Looking for something to do after you’re stuffed from Turkey Day? Longtime fan favorites Flynnville Train (rock ’n country) will put on a free show at 9 p.m. in the Terrace Showroom of Harrah’s Hoosier Park & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Brothers Brian and Brent Flynn of Middletown started the band in 2001. They’ve shared the stage with superstars like Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Molly Hatchett, The Marshall Tucker Band, and REO Speedwagon.
Market features Vincent Candle Co.
The Vincent Candle Co. will be at the Pendleton Christian Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 1170 S. Pendleton Ave. The candle company will be there with many other vendors.
Vincent Candle Co. is a home-based, hand-poured, 100% soy wax candle company in Pendleton.
‘Christmas Story’ at Muncie Civic Theatre
The Muncie Civic Theatre will present “A Christmas Story” Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 15-18, and 21-23.
The show is based on the classic holiday movie in which Ralphie pursues his Christmas dream of getting a Red Ryder BB gun.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Rated G. Reserved seating. Tickets available on the theater’s website at www.munciecivic.org.
Lights Festival in New Castle
The Art Association of Henry County will host the Holiday Lights Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 218 S. 15th St., New Castle. There will be food trucks, vendors, music and a farmers market. The light reveal is at 7 p.m.
Dan First in concert at Middletown COG
Dan First will perform a free solo acoustic show featuring mostly originals on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Middletown Church of God, 1016 W. Mill St., Middletown.