TRICK-OR-TREAT DAYS CHANGED
Due to inclement weather Thursday several area towns have changed their dates for trick-or-treating.
New dates:
• Anderson, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday
• Lapel, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
• Middletown, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
• Pendleton, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
BENEFIT FOR MARK FLOWERS
A benefit will take place Saturday along with a pool tournament in honor of Mark Flowers, at the Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. You need to be signed up by 2:30 p.m. for the tournament which starts at 3 p.m. (calcutta). Flowers, a graduate of Daleville High School and an avid pool player, died unexpectedly Sept. 22. A silent auction will take place along with an all-you-can-eat chili dinner. Proceeds will go into a trust for his six children.
'JEKYLL & HYDE' THE MUSICAL
A tale of two men, one, a doctor, passionate and romantic: the other, a terrifying madman — and two women — one, beautiful and trusting; the other beautiful and trusting only herself. Both women are in love with the same man. Rick Vale, stage and music director, will present "Jekyll & Hyde The Musical" Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson. On Sunday, Nov. 10, there will be a 3:30 p.m. matinee.
ASO HOSTS LEONID SIROTKIN
The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will host its second concert of its 52nd season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Guest artist Leonid Sirotkin will present two contemporary concertos for English horn. He is a member of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Tickets are available at 765-644-2111 or www.andersonsymphony.org.
IT'S OFFICIALLY BAZAAR TIME
Whetstone Christian Church will host its annual church bazaar (including bake sale and craft sale) from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Grile Building, 5940 Madison Ave., Anderson. Saturday the Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., will have its Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall. In Elwood, the St. Joseph Holiday Bazaar, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 1306 South A St.
