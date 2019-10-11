COME MEET ‘SURVIVOR’S’ RUPERT
The third annual Rupert’s Kids Night will be held from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St., Anderson. (At the former Applewood theater). All proceeds from the evening will go toward Rupert’s Kids, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower youth to discover their inner strengths, realize their own self-worth and recognize their value to society. Come on out and meet Indiana’s Rupert Boneham from “Survivor” and “Amazing Race.”
RESCHEDULED LUKE BRYAN CONCERT
This summer’s rescheduled date of the “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset Repeat” of country music artist Luke Bryan will take place 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville. Special guest will be Cole Swindell. Tickets and meet-and-greet passes will be honored with the Aug. 18 date on them.
CRUSH HUNGER EVENT ON SATURDAY
Red Gold’s eighth annual Crush Hunger Saturday which includes the 10K run, 5K run/walk and 1-mile family walk, the 34th annual Red Gold Chili Cook-off and Colts Blue Saturday, will take place Saturday in downtown Elwood. Thousands attended the Red Gold Chili Cookoff and the Indiana Craft Beer & Wine Festival. The run gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Center. Each race participant’s entry will provide roughly 120 meals to families affected by food insecurity in central Indiana.
CALLING ALL ACTORS AND ACTRESSES
Open auditions for 2019-2020 season of Alley Theatre’s plays will be conducted Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the theater, located inside Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets, Anderson. Enter by the alley door off Jackson Street. Auditions are open to anyone of ages high school through mature adult, with a few roles available for middle school age. Plays performed will be “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Open House,” “An Inspector Calls,” “Harvey” and Shakespeare’s “Henry V.”
COME VISIT PINEY ACRES
Among the many activities taking place at Piney Acres Scream/Farm, 1115 E. 1000, Fortville, a Civil War Reenactment will take place at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and again Sunday at noon and 2 p.m. The ScreamFarm Haunted events are open every Friday and Saturday through October from 7 to 11 p.m. Fall hours for the Pumpkin Farm are Sunday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday from noon to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
