HELP BEAUTIFY PARK
Falls Park and Pendleton Urban Forestry Committee are hosting a day dedicated to promoting park pride, park beautification and the community on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
Service Projects will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. which include painting, picking up twigs or brush, planting trees or tulips, cleaning up litter, pulling weeds and more. A tree will be planted in memory of the May 2019 tornado. Fun-filled activities will take place from 12:45 to 3 p.m.
WEEKEND THRILLER
“The Interrogation of Biblical Characters” will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 3:30 p.m. at the Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria. Tickets are available by calling 765-639-3282.
The show is a tug-of-war scenario, a manipulative interrogator played by Brian Shetterly, fighting against a formidable lawyer. The suspense-filled drama was written by up-and-coming playwright Tamara Peachy.
COATs FOR THOSE IN NEED
The annual Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring distribution will be Saturday at Anderson High School from 9 a.m. to noon. Coats of Caring offers a free winter coat to Madison County residents who need one. More than 1,500 coats were distributed in 2018. The event is free, but you must be present to receive a coat.
SECOND ANNUAL FALL FRENZY
Daleville’s Fall Frenzy starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Daleville Town Hall Park. The event will begin with a parade from Walnut and Sixth streets, down Walnut, and into the town hall park.
Activities will include inflatables, free pumpkins (while they last), food trucks, a vendor fair, and live music. They will also have a golf cart decorating contest. All are invited to wear their best fall gear or Halloween costumes. Town-wide rummage sales will take place, too.
SUPER SATURDAY OPEN HOUSE
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Animal Protection League will host an open house. The staff and volunteers have spent hours getting to know the dogs and cats in the shelter. They will be able to answer questions and make the adoption journey easier. Unable to adopt, but want to support the mission? Join the team of compassionate volunteers and give your time, the ultimate donation.
