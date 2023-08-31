The long holiday, Labor Day weekend will show that summer is still here hanging around. High of 82 on Friday but by Monday it will 90 degrees. Lows most weekend nights will only be in the mid 60s, with Friday night down to 58. No rain is showing up in the four-day forecast.
‘Night of Thrills’ at Anderson Speedway
The ever popular “Night of Thrills” race card is set for Saturday night, Sept. 2, at Anderson Speedway. Figure 8’s, enduro, mattress race, roll over, and the trailer races.
Tickets are $18 for adults; $5 for children 6-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. Front gates open at 4:30 p.m. and racing gets underway at 7 p.m.
Labor Day festivities planned on Sunday
The rescheduled July 4 event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3. Corey Cox (pictured) will deliver music beginning at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks. Parking will be at Central Avenue at Ninth and 11th streets.
A Fireworks Watch Party will be at 9 p.m. Sunday at Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Eighth St., Anderson.
Madison County Celebration Sunday
On Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. the Labor Day/Bicentennial Celebration will take place at the Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road.
There will be food, vendors, live music and fireworks. Blankets and lawn chairs are suggested.
Shuffle buses will be running from the Masonic Lodge, 3921 Nichol Ave., and Edgewood school, 3525 Winding Way, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Head to the movies this weekend
Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, will be showing “Gran Turismo” and “The Hill.”
“Gran Turismo” shows at 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while “The Hill” plays at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.