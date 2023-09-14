A beautiful three days is forecast for Central Indiana this weekend. Friday's high of 77 will drop down to the 50's overnight. It should be a great night for a bonfire or a high school football game. Saturday's high is also 77 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday's high will be 72 with a 40% chance of rain.
Frankton Heritage Days Sept. 15-17
The annual Frankton Heritage Days is a three-day event chock-full of fun family-friendly activities and attractions including a 10 a.m. Saturday parade, 5K run, car show, carnival rides, food and drink vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, art show, tractor show, helicopter and hot air balloon rides and much, much more including several local musicians, Zach Day, Evelyn & Hunter, Sure Thing Band. For more specific information visit their Facebook page at FranktonHeritageDaysFestival.
Comedy show 'Whose Live Anyway,' Friday
"Whose Live Anyway" comes to the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson, on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The 90 minutes show of improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. Cast members include Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. Tickets are $39-$99 and available at the Paramount's box office.
Mainstage Theatre presents 'Lend Me a Tenor'
"Lend Me a Tenor's" second weekend performance will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, at 7:30 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 matinee at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson. The play written by Ken Ludwig is the winner of three Tony Awards and 4 Drama Desk Awards, and is set in September 1934. Tickets are available at the theater's box office.
Middletown Fall Funfest set for the weekend
Middletown's Fall Funfest will take place Saturday and Sunday at Dietrich Park. Saturday activities will include a Lions Club breakfast, bike race, vendors, Family Fun Zone, live music from 3:30 to 10 p.m. including Cook and Belle at 8 p.m. From 2 to 10 p.m. there will be a "Biergarten" for those 21 and over. Sunday will be the presentation of the King and Queen Scholarship Contestants, a car show, bingo, and more. Additional information located on their Facebook page at middletownfallfunfest.