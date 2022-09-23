The calendar now says it’s fall, and the weather agrees. It will be cloudy but dry and much cooler. The high Friday will be 66. Saturday will top out at 74 and Sunday at 70. Lows all three nights will be in the 50s, so great weather for a bonfire.
Cook & Belle set 2 Saturday shows
If you’re a fan of local music duo Cook and Belle, you’ll have an opportunity to see them twice Saturday.
At 1 p.m. they will perform at the Atlanta Earth Festival. And at 6 p.m., they’ll be at the Daleville Town Hall Park Amphitheater as part of the “Love Like Jonathan” event. Both shows are free.
Cornhole tourney to benefit Post Prom
On Saturday, a cornhole tournament will at 6 p.m. at Frankton High School’s football field, 610 E. Clyde St. It will benefit the 2023 Frankton Post Prom.
The Post Prom Committee is hosting the tourney. Cost to enter is $40 per team. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams.
Bring your camp chair. Spectators get in free.
James Dean fest ends on Sunday
The James Dean Museum, formerly Fairmount Historical Museum, will host the 46th annual James Dean Festival today through Sunday in Fairmount.
Dean was born in Marion but lived with his aunt and uncle on The Winslow Farm, Fairmount, after the death of his mother.
The actor died at age 24 in 1955 in a car accident when he was behind the wheel of his Porsche 550 Spyder. Film credits include “East of Eden,” “Rebel Without a Cause” and “Giant.”
Activities will include a James Dean Run hosted by 9th Street Gang Car Club, grand parade, James Dean Look-Alike Contest, dance contest, carnival rides, street fair, vendors, food, games and free live entertainment in the park and downtown.
‘Princess Bride’ showing Saturday
“The Princess Bride” will be shown at 9 p.m. Saturday behind A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson. There is no charge. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.
The 1987 movie stars Cary Elwes, Fred Savage, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Andre the Giant and Christopher Guest.