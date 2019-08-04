ANDERSON — Entering its eighth year, the Anderson Museum of Art’s annual “Figures of Speech” exhibit has put down roots as one of the museum's staple attractions.
Geared toward artists who are ages 18 or older and live, or have once lived, in the Midwest, the exhibit displays several different takes on popular sayings.
One of the more consistent figures of speech is “Putting Down Roots,” which AMOA director Deb Stapleton says shows up every year. Still, the way the artist chooses to display the figure of speech is never the same.
2018 saw a big boost in participants, with almost double the amount of entries compared to 2017. Stapleton attributed that to having many artists entering the competition for the first time. This year, the amount of entrants has gotten back down to level with 82 works entered from 38 artists.
Only 35 pieces from 23 different artists were selected from that bunch to be shown in the exhibit. Of the selected artists, 12 are from cities in Indiana, with the other 11 coming from five other states in the Midwest.
“I think, last year, a lot of the people that we had were people who were entering exhibitions for the first time and that doesn’t tend to be the case with this show,” Stapleton said. “There are more people that are veteran artists (for this show).”
During the past seven years, the Anderson museum has purchased 21 pieces from the exhibit for its permanent collection. Another three will be added at the conclusion of this year’s show.
One of the pieces purchased this year, “When the Chickens Come Home to Roost,” is a resin grave engraving picturing chickens sitting on chairs on a porch. Beneath the chickens, in the shadows, are the words for the seven deadly sins.
Stapleton said the works that win the purchase award generally fit the feel of their overall permanent collection. That’s not to say that the works of art that win best in show aren’t great works of art but their style doesn’t fit in with the rest of the pieces at AMOA.
Many of the entrants for this year’s competition are repeat showers and many entered multiple pieces.
“There are certain people that are fit for this show,” collections curator Stephanie Michaels said. “The art that they make … they don’t have to do anything beyond what they know.”
But just because someone enters the contest frequently, it doesn’t mean they’re a sure thing to be selected for exhibition. A lot of that is due to having a different juror every year, who has different styles and tastes.
“A number that have entered multiple times have said, ‘Oh, I’m already thinking of what I’m going to do for next year’s show,’” Stapleton added.
This year’s judge was Jennifer Complo-McNutt, who is the curator of contemporary art at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis.
This year’s Best in Show winner is Stephanie Spay’s “See the Writing on the Wall.”
Though each judge has their own preferences, the biggest key to being selected is simple.
“One key thing is: Does the figure of speech match the artwork?,” Michaels said. “Without that, well, it might be a fantastic piece but what does it mean?”
Most of the pieces are paintings that show a wide range of topics from politics to agriculture and religion to comedy.
“That’s the fun thing about the show,” Michaels continued. “It ranges from humor or comedies to serious.”
Humor seems to be the one theme that sticks out to Michaels, who laughs when she thinks about some of the works of art she’s seen over the years.
Stapleton says she enjoys the pieces where she has to think about the figure of speech being conveyed. She also enjoys the ones that have deeper meanings or hidden messages.
There are several mixed media pieces but one that stands out is from Anderson artist Jeanne Jones, who has an interactive work titled “Double Vision.” The viewer can take postcard-sized pieces and put them in a viewfinder and move the postcards closer and further away from their eyes.
It was given an honorable mention distinction.
Admission to the museum is $4 for adults, $2.50 for seniors (over the age of 55), $2 for students and children under the age of 4 are free. Admission is half price every Tuesday and the first Sunday of every month is free.
IF YOU GO
What: "Figures of Speech" exhibition
Where: Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson
When: Now through Sept. 22; Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: Free for children under the age of 4, $2 for students, $2.50 for those older than 55 and $4 for adults.
AWARDS
BEST OF SHOW
Stephanie Spay (Noblesville) — See the Writing on the Wall
FIRST PLACE
Michael Gallagher (Chicago, Illinois) — See Right Through Me
SECOND PLACE
Jody Bruns (Carmel) — When the Chickens Come Home to Roost
THIRD PLACE
Jenny Moore Smith (Muncie) — Chalk it Up
HONORABLE MENTION
Scott Anderson (Hartford City) — Two Ideologies without Ideas
Jeanne Jones (Anderson) — Double Vision
Joe Rohrman (Noblesville) — It's a Dog's Life
PURCHASE AWARD (For AMOA's permanent collection)
Jody Bruns (Carmel) — When the Chickens Come Home to Roost
Becky Grismer (Spearfish, South Dakota) — The Problem Here is Clear Cut
Laura Schroeder (Indianapolis) — Morning Breaking
