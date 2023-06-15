ELWOOD — Uniting former vaudeville partners, also known as “The Sunshine Boys,” can be anything but sunny, especially when one hates the other.
Details will be revealed when “The Sunshine Boys” hits the Elwood Opera House stage Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. The play will be staged each of the following two nights, as well.
The plot goes something like this:
Al Lewis and Willie Clark were once vaudeville superstars famed for their “Doctor sketch” in which a quack doctor attempts to examine a tax man sent to examine him.
Things come to a head when Lewis decides to retire without consulting his partner. This results in Clark’s resentment of his former partner.
The two part ways for 11 years until CBS requests the two reunite once again.
“They (CBS) want to do a show about comedy through the ages. They say they can’t do the show without having two of the best, which are the Sunshine Boys,” said co-director Eric Bowman, who plays Lewis.
“He (Clark’s nephew/agent, Ben Silverman) thinks he can get us together even though we hate each other. Ben comes to Willie (Clark) to persuade him to do the show, even though he doesn’t want to.”
Their reunion ends in Clark suffering a heart attack while rehashing the famed doctor sketch.
Brian Nichols, the actor playing Silverman, said this is where the play takes a heartfelt turn, relationships start to grow.
“I’m his only living relative, so I care for him. I’m exasperated by that but I still love him. His (Clark’s) nature and personality just drives me nuts. I like how my character can go up and down with temper,” he said.
Nichols noted that his character goes from being sometimes volatile to being more patient with his uncle, especially after his heart attack.
Clark’s relationship with his nephew changes. In one scene, Silverman remarks that his uncle treats him like a nephew instead of an agent.
Clark and Silverman’s relationship isn’t the only relationship to grow.
While Clark’s recovering, he receives an unexpected visitor — Al Lewis, his old partner.