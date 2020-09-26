ANDERSON — Signs of fall are everywhere: cooler mornings, changing leaves, stores decorating for Christmas and pumpkin spice everything. And if you like to fish, that’s good news.
To avoid the heat of summer, fish will move offshore. As the water cools, they’ll move back shallow, and shorter days will trigger the fish’s instinct to feed and store calories for winter, explained Corey DeBoom, DNR’s District 4 fisheries biologist.
“You put those two things together, you got fish shallow and hungry, that adds up to some good fishing,” DeBoom said.
Tying up to the dock before loading his boat on Tuesday at Summit Lake, Cory Owens said the water temperature was 70 and the bite was slow.
“It will get a lot better when it’s in the low 60s, 50s,” Owens said.
Cooler water temperatures can also mean more opportunity for shore anglers chasing cold water species like walleye at Prairie Creek or hybrid striped bass at Shadyside.
Shad is the main bait fish on Prairie Creek, and they will be moving shallow in search of areas of the lake that still have plankton production, DeBoom explained.
That includes shallow coves that catch plenty of sun and creek arms.
“The shad will concentrate and then the predators follow,” DeBoom said.
“If you’re looking for walleyes or bass on a place like Prairie Creek, you want to find those places where the shad are concentrating and then look for any kind of cover nearby that the fish will be using to catch those shad as they come by.”
At Shadyside, hybrid striped bass, a cross between white bass and striped bass, were stocked to control the gizzard shad population and to give anglers another species to target.
“They’ve done really well,” DeBoom said.
“We’ve netted fish up to 12 pounds out there and October is a prime time to fish for them.”
He recommends fishing for them early in the morning and late evening until the water temperature hits 55 degrees. At that point, you can concentrate your fishing efforts for the middle of the day.
Summit Lake is a little bit different from Prairie Creek, DeBoom explained.
“Summit, where you don’t have a shad forage base, you’re going to be concentrating around weeds,” DeBoom said.
“As the fall progresses, the weeds start to die back and you’ll see the smaller bait fish that are in Summit. Small perch and sunfish will be concentrating in those weeds so those are the places to look.”
This can be a great time of year for bluegills.
“The creel surveys that we do pretty routinely show that some of the highest catch rates of the year for bluegills are in October,” said DeBoom.
A favorite bluegill lure in Madison County is the Layman style hand tied jig. Lewis Layman tied the original, and the tradition is carried on today by others.
Chuck Badger sells bluegill jigs tied by Ron Patterson in his shop, Badger Sporting Goods, on Plum Street in Chesterfield. The light jigs are best thrown on an ultralight rod and light line.
Badger enjoys walleye fishing.
“It’s more challenging, you got to have a bigger variety of baits,” Badger said.
While he stocks live and artificial baits for several species, you’ll find a good selection of walleye baits, which can be hard to find at local big box stores in the county. You’ll also find Badger willing to share local fishing reports and tips.
This time of year, he likes a blade bait or Jigging Rap from Rapala.
“Blade baits, it’s a reaction bait. They just got a lot of vibration, you’re just ripping them up, letting them hit bottom,” said Badger.
“I mean you fish aggressive. Your arms not burning by the end of the day, you’re not fishing it right.”
A Jigging Rap is fished the same way but doesn’t have as much vibration and will dart left and right.
Due to the weeds, Summit can be a lot tougher than Prairie Creek when targeting walleyes.
“You can go out there early spring with your worm and jig before the weeds come on,” said Badger.
Once the weeds come up, he recommends a minnow bait fished around weed edges or a harness with a nightcrawler or minnow trolled with a Lindy weight or bottom bouncer.
“A lot of folks think of fall time as time to go hunting or sports, and they tend to overlook fishing, but definitely it’s a great time to get out and fish,” DeBoom said.
