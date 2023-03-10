ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson tasted health and well-being during lunch Wednesday.
Jenny Martin, clinical nutrition manager, and registered dietitian Lindsay Scott served hummus and greeted guests who came to their table.
Wednesday’s festivities were part of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ National Nutrition Month.
Future events will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in March in the cafeteria.
In a previous interview, Annie McFarland, a dietitian for Community Hospital Anderson, said each event pertains to a different aspect of nutrition.
This week was all about what dietitians do and how to find reputable nutrition information.
That information is contained in a newsletter handed out during the week, which is available at the National Nutrition Month table in the cafeteria.
Wednesday’s festivities included samples of different types of homemade hummus, including roasted red pepper and pesto. Recipes were provided.
Each week’s theme is outlined on the Academy’s website; the dietitians at Community Hospital Anderson are following the Academy’s schedule of events. Next week’s theme is stay nourished and save money.
McFarland listed items such as beans and lentils, as well as frozen vegetables, as ways to eat on a budget. Such foods are not only nutritious but may be good for the environment, a topic covered during the first week.
Beans are a plant-based protein, which, she said, does not emit as much carbon dioxide as cows and other animals.
Other themes include eating a variety of foods from all food groups and making tasty foods at home.
National Nutrition Month was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics roughly 50 years ago to encourage folks to make healthier choices, according to the Academy’s National Nutrition Month website.