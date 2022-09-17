ANDERSON — A dessert “come-and-go” benefit event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Madison Park Church Foyer and Crossroads Auditorium, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson.
More than 100 local dessert-makers will have their best-ever creations on display — and available to take home for a donation — at the third annual “Dessert Benefit” event in the lobby of Madison Park to benefit Operation Love Ministries, a client choice food pantry and social services agency serving Madison County families.
Drop in to meet the bakers, view the masterpieces, make a donation, and take home your favorites.
Stay and listen to music by local breakout gospel group Divinity Trio while having your desserts and beverages at tables in the Crossroads auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Coffee service will be available.
Take home any bargain priced leftover desserts available at 7 p.m.
This year’s items include:
• Handmade desserts and one of a kind offerings from: Dr. Teri Schultz, Ascension Health pediatrician; Pam Shoot, formerly Leadership Academy; Kathy Hart, wife of AU President John Pistole; Skip Ockomon, retired firefighter; Pastor Anita Jack, East Side Church, Keith Wooden Pastor of Ovid Community Church, Carlene Gunter, formerly of the Madison County Chamber, Teresa Carter, Old National Bank; Jim Lyon, Church of God Ministries Director; Marka Leonard, Madison Park Church; Brenda Hardacre, Carole Greenwalt, Park Place Church.
• Gift Certificates & Food Donations from more than 50 businesses including Yummerly, Deluxe Donuts, Midas, Sophie’s Bagels, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Sunset Waffles, IHOP, CJ’s Cheesecakes, Heaven’s Delight, Frisch’s Big Boy, Texas Roadhouse, The Edge, Seasons of the Heart, Detour Salon, Clipzone Salon, Summit Salon Academy, Tanglewood Cookies, Promise Coffee Roasters, O’Reily Auto, Gerber Auto, Ed Martin oil changes, Championship Lanes Bowling Alley, Clancy’s Carwash, Collective Roots, Essential Desserts & Catering, Pulp & Pine, Clancy’s Carwash, Wyatt Furniture, Sunset Waffles, Luckydog Promotions, and more!
Online reservation of our best desserts will begin a week in advance.
Here’s How It Works:
• In-person dessert purchases will begin at 5 p.m. based on initial “donation-pricing” for all items.
• Discounts will be posted for remaining items at 6 p.m. (50% off) and again at 7 p.m. (75% off).
The Operation Love staff will be present to answer questions and explain the many ways you can volunteer in the weekly food pantry and other special needs services.
Information: Andrea Baker, Executive Director, Operation Love Ministries, 765-644-2121.