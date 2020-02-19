If you can’t make it to the French Quarter to indulge in a hurricane or two this Mardi Gras, fear not. Hurricanes are a relatively simple concoction that amateur mixologists can whip up at home or wherever they’re spending Mardi Gras this year.
According to Liquor.com, hurricanes can be traced to New Orleans tavern owner Pat O’Brien, who dreamed up the boozy concoction in the 1940s. Legend has it that O’Brien needed a way to offload the rum he was forced to purchase from local distributors. The now beloved concoction known as the hurricane, so called because it was initially served in hurricane lamp-shaped glasses, is now available at various establishments throughout the French Quarter. That includes Pat O’Brien’s Bar, which has been open since 1933.
When celebrating Mardi Gras this year, this recipe for Hurricanes, courtesy of Liquor.com, can help you get in the spirit of this festive occasion.
HURRICANE
Ingredients
2 ounces white rum
2 ounces dark rum
1 ounce lime juice
1 ounce orange juice
2 ounces passion fruit juice
½ ounce simple syrup
½ ounce Grenadine
Garnish: 1 orange wheel and Cherry
Directions
Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a large Hurricane glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange half-wheel and a cherry.
For a twist, considering trying these shakeups to the classic cocktail:
Slurricane
By Jeff “Beachbum” Berry
Ingredients
½ ounce fresh lime juice
½ ounce fresh lemon juice
¾ ounce passion fruit syrup
½ ounce grenadine
½ ounce guava juice
2 ounces dark Jamaican rum
Maelstrom
By Alan Walter
2 ounces dark rum
1 ounce light rum
Juice of a blood orange or two small tangerines
Half a ripe mango
Juice of half a large lemon or one whole lime
Honey syrup
