LAPEL — A new restaurant recently opened in Lapel, and the long-standing Lapel Bulldog has new owners.
Lapel currently has two pizza places, a Mexican restaurant, Smokey’s and Woody’s as dining options.
Noah Bozell and Lance Stewart recently opened The Station Subs & Event Center.
The building was the original site of Herschel Tetters’ service station. Scott Hersberger opened it as an event center when he built the new funeral home. The funeral home, which included the building with the station/event center, was eventually sold to the Bozell family.
The interior of The Station still has the look of a service station, with license plates from several states decorating the walls.
Stewart and his fiancée, Lena Finley, have owned The Bulldog the past 18 months.
“My fiancee’s mom owned The Bulldog and didn’t have the passion for it anymore,” he said. “She wanted someone to have it that would have the passion for it.”
Stewart said the hours have been extended during the day, and it’s now open Friday and Saturday evenings.
Bozell and Stewart had been discussing opening a restaurant in The Station for several years.
Bozell said his family purchased the funeral home in 2019, which included the building that has The Station and a house that was demolished for more parking.
“Didn’t really know at that time that we would be doing this,” he said. “We had been talking about this since we purchased the funeral home.”
Bozelll said the purchase was made just before the COVID-19 pandemic and decided not to open a restaurant then.
“There was a gourmet restaurant in here before by Scott, and he was busy with the funeral home and just did catering.”
Bozell and Stewart have known each other for eight years, and the idea to open a restaurant was a joint agreement.
“We wanted to do something because the building was empty,” Bozell said. “We had a couple of events and thought Lapel is growing and decided to open a restaurant.”
The Station has been open for a week.
“We’ve been pleased with the reception,” Bozell said. “The word got out and our ‘soft’ opening was more than we expected.”
Stewart said there is a lunch and dinner rush at The Station.
“We have plenty of pizza options,” he said. “We heard people loved the Subway when it was in Lapel and narrowed the options down to Chinese or a sub shop.”
Bozell said the two state highways that run through Lapel bring a lot of people to town.
“There is a lot of traffic through Lapel,” he said. “People don’t realize how much traffic there is in the town.”
There are plans to extend the business hours during the summer with an outside patio and live music.
The facility can be rented for events, and the owners are in the process of obtaining a liquor license.
“We owned the building, and he knew the restaurant industry,” Bozell said of the partnership with Stewart.
Another new restaurant, King Dough, is scheduled to open on Main Street sometime this year.