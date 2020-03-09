FRANKTON — As the Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School Eagles varsity and junior varsity basketball players each took turns sharing the titles of their most beloved children’s books with the fifth graders in Lorri Morris’ class at Frankton Elementary School, junior Ayden Brobston’s stood out.
While most agreed that “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” was their favorite, Brobston, 17, broke with the pack and picked “The Hunger Games.”
It was one of several activities the high school students engaged in last week to encourage reading among the students at the elementary school. Reading is considered by educators to be a gateway to all other learning.
Several elementary schools throughout Madison County and surrounding communities take advantage of the peer education that facilitates learning by younger students from older students.
“I think it was a good way to be a mentor and show the kids how to have some pride and perservence,” Brobston said.
For Brobston, who also had attended the elementary school, the visit was an opportunity to visit with his former teachers and share memories.
“It was awesome just to see everybody again,” he said. “I think it’s a cool experience to get to know the younger kids in the school.”
The special visit, which included younger students paired with a high school mentor and milk shakes made by volunteers, is an annual event that introduces the fifth graders to good role models, gives them an idea what to expect when they go to high school and encourages a love of reading, Morris said. The younger and older students also took turns reading chapters from the book, “Maniac McGee.”
“Coach (Brent) Brobston does a good job of building character in his team,” she said. “He gets all the kids on his team who are honor roll and go on to be successful.”
The visit is intended to be a fun way to learn that isn’t about test scores and projects and promotes reading for pleasure, Morris said.
“Our teaching philosophy, I think, is to get them to be lifelong readers,” she said. “The older kids are put in that teacher role. The little ones look up to the older ones like they’re a rock star.”
Eli Wachs, 11, who was paired with Luke Sheward, said he enjoyed the special visit. A basketball player, he also got some tips to improve his game.
“We have buddies in the first grade, and I noticed it really helps them, so I think it can help us, too,” he said.
Jack Fettig, 11, who was paired with Ethan Bates, said he also thought the experience was beneficial.
“If we couldn’t pronounce a word, they could help us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.