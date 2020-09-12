NDERSON — The Pittt BBQ & Grill on the Point sits at the corner of 19th and Morton streets in Anderson. It’s an unassuming stone building with a bright sign next to the front door. The restaurant has been there for almost 14 years, serving homestyle, family recipe barbecue to people from as far as Ohio.
The owner — Bill Watson — is Anderson born and raised, a former Baptist pastor and a family man. He started the restaurant at the urging of his father, who saw it as an opportunity to help both the family and the community. Now, he and his wife run the restaurant with the help of a cashier and a cook.
“I decided to take my money and invest it in this restaurant to help struggling churches, groups, clubs and organizations,” Watson said. “Because of my ministry and because I didn’t have a formal church at the time, this was my pulpit. So, I named the business the Pittt.”
The Pittt specializes in barbecue, a food Watson’s family has cooked for 50 years. While customer favorites are the brisket, sweet potato pie and spicy macaroni and cheese, Watson says the ribs and pulled pork are the items to try.
For those less keen on barbecue, the restaurant offers plenty of other options such as three types of fish and extra-large portions of side dishes.
Aside from striving to live up to its 4.7-star Google rating, the restaurant also strives to make a difference in the Anderson community.
“Throughout the course of things, I’ve been intricately involved with groups, organizations and clubs in Anderson since 1975 that really speak to improving quality of life,” Watson said. “Over the last 14 years, we’ve caused more than $400,000 in charity to be disseminated throughout the community. We don’t discriminate as far as who we help. If it’s a legitimate condition or concern within the community, we try to help. Therein lies the motivation for this restaurant.”
In the past, The Pittt has held fundraisers for the Taste of Anderson, the Paramount Theatre and multiple church groups. They also put on the Lions Club chicken dinner each year. On average, the fundraisers earn between $2,000 and $7,000.
“We’re here to help people, but we’re also here to spin some good product,” Watson said, “a good barbecue product. We’ve cooked barbecue for 50 years. I knew that we had recipes for side dishes as well as a barbecue sauce that we could sell, and I was right.”
Customers of The Pittt rave on both the quality of food and service at the restaurant, saying things like “Great food. You can taste the love that went into the process,” and “This place is a gem. I have not found better in Indiana.”
Customers travel from all over to get a taste of The Pittt’s barbecue, sometimes coming in with up to 20 orders at a time. The restaurant has become a popular choice with people from Ohio, Fort Wayne and Muncie.
All the food at The Pittt is homemade from scratch from family recipes, and the meat is made fresh each day. What the restaurant doesn’t sell in a given day is donated to a local charity.
According to Watson, The Pittt gives the Anderson community something that is hard to find anywhere else in town: a place where the whole family can enjoy time together at a moderate price. He says that while Anderson is an up-and-coming community, family-friendly activities are lacking.
“The thing that I see missing in access and opportunity is for families to be able to get out and enjoy being in nature, or going to a movie together, or activities at a moderate price,” said Watson. “Anderson doesn’t really have that. We need to work on bringing in those things that will improve quality of life.”
Things like sitting together and enjoying a good meal. The Pittt’s dining setup is designed to encourage family-style meals. It provides indoor, outdoor and carry-out dining options.
If you want to try it out, make sure to take note that the restaurant is only open from Thursday to Sunday.
“Barbecue is not an everyday item. We look at the weekend as when people usually buy barbecue, and it’s really when the money flows,” Watson said.
The Pittt has a second location in Oaklandon run by one of Watson’s sisters, and there are plans to further expand the business in the future. The restaurant also features days like Public Servant Friday, where any public servant can have a free drink or dessert.
“The nature of the business is to serve,” said Watson. “We’re not here to be served, but to serve. We don’t just talk about it, we do it. Whenever we can find a way to say thank you, we try to do that.”
For more information on The Pittt, visit pitttbbq.com.
