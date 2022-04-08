Anderson

Friends of the Anderson Library book sale 1 to 4 p.m. third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

City of Anderson’s Easter Egg Hunt 5 p.m. Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway St.

Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus #563, 1225 Main St.

Community Easter Egg Hunt 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 2503 Jackson St.

Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Spring Play 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Byrum Hall.

Chesterfield

New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Trending Video