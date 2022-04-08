Anderson
Friends of the Anderson Library book sale 1 to 4 p.m. third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
City of Anderson’s Easter Egg Hunt 5 p.m. Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway St.
Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus #563, 1225 Main St.
Community Easter Egg Hunt 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 2503 Jackson St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Spring Play 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Byrum Hall.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.