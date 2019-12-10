LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Wednesday:

Anderson 

  • Falls School of Business MBA Informative Webinar hosted by Anderson University MBA Program, 2-3 p.m., 1303 E. Fifth St. 
  • Oak Ridge Boys Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Alexandria

  • Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.

Frankton

  • Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown 

  • Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

