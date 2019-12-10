Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
- Falls School of Business MBA Informative Webinar hosted by Anderson University MBA Program, 2-3 p.m., 1303 E. Fifth St.
- Oak Ridge Boys Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
- Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
