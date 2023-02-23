Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Bald for Cancer #NealStrong, showing support for Lafayette Township firefighter Neal Prange who is fighting cancer, 5:30 p.m. at Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 3235 N. 100W.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’em tournament, buy-in, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Mike Snyder 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Fortville
Music with Sass 7 to 9 p.m. at FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.