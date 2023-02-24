Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Mystery at the Museum 7 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents “Godspell” 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Alexandria
“Our Little Revolution” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.