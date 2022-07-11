LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Walkers 8 a.m. to noon at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Intertwined . . . A Contemporary Fibers Exhibit noon to 5 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.

Chair yoga 2 to 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Lapel

Music Monday returns 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

First Airfields and Aviators by Stephen Jackson 10:30 a.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Hosted by the Madison County Historical Society.

Country line dancing 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Cardio-drumming 5 to 7 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Advanced cornhorn league 7 to 10 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Classic Car Cruise-In 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frisch’s, 500 Broadway.

Chesterfield

Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials 5 to 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

