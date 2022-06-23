Anderson

Intertwined: A Contemporary Fibers Exhibit Opening 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Center for the Arts, 32 W. 10th St.

Shuffleboard 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Mike Snyder on the Patio! 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Girl Named Tom 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Chesterfield

Dance with Buddy Patterson as DJ 6 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

