Anderson
Intertwined: A Contemporary Fibers Exhibit Opening 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Center for the Arts, 32 W. 10th St.
Shuffleboard 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Mike Snyder on the Patio! 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Girl Named Tom 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Chesterfield
Dance with Buddy Patterson as DJ 6 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.