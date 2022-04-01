Anderson
Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus #563, 1225 Main St.
Sage Yoga & White River Shiatsu Open House 6 to 8 p.m. at White River Shiatsu, 1102 Central Ave.
Benefit for the Animal Protection League 7 to 10 p.m. at Creatures of Habit, 1031 Meridian St. Music by Sierra Dawn Haskett.
World Premiere – Variations on a theme by Stefan Wolpe for Solo Piano 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St. General admissions tickets on sale.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Spring Into Dance 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at A.U. Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Muncie
“Peter Pan,” 7:30-10 p.m.; Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.